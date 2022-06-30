2022 Bowman County Fair bringing music acts to town

There will be rodeos, livestock auctions and carnival rides when the annual Bowman County Fair comes to town, starting July 13.

Singer Josh Gallagher is the fair headliner, performing July 16 at the Desert Winds Arena on the fairgrounds, starting at 7 p.m.

The opening act that Saturday evening will be Avenger Joe. On July 15, the Broken Spokes will be performing on the stage just south of the 4 Seasons Pavilion at 8 p.m.

The first event in the fair is a Horse Show July 13 at the All Seasons Arena.

The fair will continue Thursday (July 14) with the Rabbit and Poultry Show, along with the Opern Class Registration at the 4 Season

Pavilion. The fair will go into full swing July 15 with 4H show in sheep and goats, along with the 4H Ag Olympics, the shooting show and Ranch Rodeo at the Dakota Winds Arena.

Tickets are available for the entire fair ($45), the Ranch Rodeo ($10), the Truck and Tractor Pull ($12) and for Josh Gallagher ($25).