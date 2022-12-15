2022 Harvest Bowl celebrates county agriculturists

The success, dedication and hard work of outstanding agriculturists in 53 counties in North Dakota and eight counties in Minnesota was honored during the 48th annual Harvest Bowl program at North Dakota State University on Nov. 18.

The 2022 Bowman County Harvest Bowl honorees from Rhame were Eric and Andrea Bowman.

The Bowman Ranch is a registered and commercial Angus cow calf operation. They also have a custom feeding and custom artificial insemination business. Eric and Andrea Bowman use no-till farming, rotational grazing and follow a nutrient management plan. They have been ranching for 20 years and their family provides all the day to day labor. The Bowman ranch received the 2020 Bowman Slope Soil Conservation District tree care award. Eric is a Rhame Township board member. He graduated from NDSU in 2001. In addition to ranching, Andrea, a 2003 NDSU graduate, is an NDSU Extension leadership and civic engagement program coordinator. She is also a Bowman County school board member and has taught Sunday school for many years. They have three children.

Information on the outstanding agriculturists listed by county is available at bit. ly/2022HBHonoreeBios, and photos are available at https:// bit.ly/2022HBHonoreePhotos.

2022 Harvest Bowl area honorees by county, name and city:

Adams – Todd and Judy Larson, Lemmon, SD

Billings – Perry and Alicia Redmond, Fairfield, ND

Dunn – Derrick and Angie Dukart, Manning, ND

Golden Valley – Doug and Tina Davidson, Sentinel Butte, ND

Hettinger – Brad and Sheila Steiner, Mott, ND

Slope – Scott and Kelley Ouradnik, Amidon, ND

Stark – Harvey and Janal Hoff, Richardton, ND

An agribusiness award recipient also is chosen annually. This award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in the field of agriculture and business in North Dakota and beyond. This year’s award recipient was Ken Grafton, former vice-president for NDSU Agricultural Affairs. More information on Ken Grafton is available at https:// ndsufoundation.com/harvestbowl/ agribusiness-award.

Several scholarships also were awarded to outstanding male and female athletes during Harvest Bowl. Scholarship winners and photos are available at bit. ly/2022HBScholarships.