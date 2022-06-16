ABLE Inc receives donation

ABLE, Inc would like to thank Dakota Western Bank for donating $25,000 and Little Missouri Arc/Cedar Chest for $10,000 to Bowman Landing fundraising effort. As you may know, ABLE stepped up to purchase the Bowman Landing due to Lutheran Social Service’s insolvency. We could not risk that another owner might inadvertently displace people by increasing

the rents to an unaffordable level which would put ABLE, Inc.’s entire program in jeopardy. For example, without housing, there could be no program in Bowman. In addition to serving people with disabilities, Bowman Landing also serves others in the community. With these donations, ABLE is just $10,000 short of meeting our goal of $500,000!

Thank you Bowman for all your support!