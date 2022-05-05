After 21-year run at school

Scranton superintendent retires to start to new chapter

After 21 years as the superintendent of the Scranton School District and the principal of the high school, John Pretzer has decided to retire.

He will officially close out his long run June 30, with the elementary school principal, Kelly Pierce, moving up to take over.

The school has an open house event scheduled for May 16 to honor the outgoing superintendent/ high school principal.

For Pretzer, he still has a busy schedule for the next two months.

“I appreciate the sentiment of it,” he said about the event at the gymnasium. “I will look forward to it.”

He started his teaching career in Karlsruhe as a social studies teacher. “I was in the classroom and coaching both boys and girls basketball at the same time. Once in a while, I’d be coaching track or baseball.

“I spent three years in Karlsruhe, then moved to Bowbelles right near the border in northwest North Dakota. I spent five years there teaching social studies and doing the same thing – as the varsity boys and girls coach. At that time, girls season was in the fall and the boys season was in the winter, so it was easier to do that,” he explained.

After that, Pretzer said he moved next to Edmore near Devils Lake. “I was doing the same thing there, coaching and being the secondary principal. I spent five years there and then moved here (Scranton) and took the superintendent job.

“It has been a good run,” he recalled.

The move the Scranton was because of his love of small communities. “We had an opportunity here to interview for the job. I have always liked the outdoors. I have always been a rural person. I am a small town farm boy.

“I like the small communities. My wife is the same … she likes the small communities. When we came to Scranton we found a real inviting community with a solid school and staff.

“Twenty-one years later, here we are. We established a home here in Scranton and plan to stay in Scranton. My wife is employed (here) as well. It has become our home. It is where we wanted to raise our kids and live,” he said.

Raised on a family farm north of Velva, Pretzer got a bachelor’s degree in history with minors in physical education and coaching at Minot State University. Later, he would add a master’s degree in education from the University of Mary.

“I am an ex-Aggie (Velva High School) and we got the 40-year anniversary coming up,” he added with a chuckle.

The challenges at schools in North Dakota are pretty much the same throughout the state, Pretzer said. “We have always worked hard to make sure we got our share of funding from the state.

“As far as the successes (at Scranton), I am really proud of this school district. It is just a wonderful group of staff. We have been recognized for our school environment and our climate here.

“In 2019, we received the COGNIA award for school excellence. It was actually called the Values Driven Award of Excellence. We were the only school in North Dakota to win that award,” he said. “We were one of 10 schools in an 11-state area that was awarded that.

“We are proud of that. I think it just exemplifies what happens at our schools yearround,” Pretzer explained. “We have a family climate. I am really proud of that. I think our kids and our teachers are really wonderful.”

The award came as a result of a five year examination of the school. “At the end of the five-year cycle they send a team to your school for two to three days. The team talk s to the kids. They talk to parents, board members, teachers. They observe classes. They need a good amount of documentation on school achievement. They look at the entire scope of education.”

Changes

One of the changes at Scranton during Pretzer’s run at the helm has been the adoption of a co-op arrangement with Hettinger High School.

“I think it has been about 11 years that we have been co-oping with Hettinger,” he said. “It has been very successful. When you have declining enrollment numbers for activities, it is challenging. We have a good partner in Hettinger.

“It has been 11 to 12 years and it is still working well,” Pretzer said. “And it has helped us establish the numbers that we need to continue to offer the programs in athletics that we offer. We want to make sure that continues.”

Big transition

Since Pretzer arrived at Scranton about 20 years ago, there has been some big changes in education, he explained.

Scranton has been a member of a consortium where they could share curriculum and resources for a number of years. The school also belongs to a separate vocational consortium of schools. Which offer vocational classes, the superintendent said.

“The distance learning may be more like the online learning and we had to utilize that locally here during COVID. But, we have students take course through colleges and other high schools to get dual credit.

“We might be rural and just a small building in a small town, but we certainly have a vast curriculum and opportunities to offer our kids,” he explained.

“Times have changed. We are pretty proud of the fact that we have always been a progressive district. We have always been a district that has wanted our kids to be prepared for the next level and have the technology at their fingertips to do that,” he said. “That is something that we are pretty proud of here. We do not lack technology here. We are very well suited to meet the needs of our students. That is something that very important.”

That technological push was on display during the recent COVID years when the district set up a facial scanner at the entrance to the school.

“The kids got quite accustomed to that. Thankfully, we don’t have to do that anymore,” he said.

“The onset of COVID was very very different when that happened. We didn’t have vaccines. We didn’t have therapeutics. We didn’t even know what disease we were dealing with,” he said. “There were a bunch of unknowns that were pretty scary.”

COVID was a big challenge for every school to try to do the right thing, he explained.

Future plans

As he prepares to leave the school, Pretzer already has future plans.

“I have put my name in the hat for District 39 in the House of Representatives. It is something that I have always wanted to do, but never had the opportunity,” he said.

As a school administrator, Pretzer said he had a lot of experience working with the state when it comes to education.

“I am going to give it a shot and see what happens.”

When it comes to his adopted community, Pretzer is more thankful. “I am thankful to the community of Scranton, to my wonderful staff and school board and students.

“It has been an honor for me to be here (Scranton).”

Pretzer said he has been interested in the legislative process for a number of years. “As a school administrator, I have worked a lot with legislation concerning education throughout the years.

“I think I have gathered a lot of information over the last 34 years, not only in education, but am one of the few candidates who have actually handled budgets in the millions of dollars,” he added.