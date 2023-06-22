Anderson and Steeke win state proficiency award

Ella Anderson and Lillian Steeke of the Scranton FFA Chapter was recognized as 1st place in the state for their Proficiency Award. Proficiency Awards recognize students that excel in their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Students can compete for awards in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Students receiving first, received a trophy and $250.00 sponsored by the ND FFA Foundation sponsorships and STAR award program.
Ella Anderson daughter of Todd and Jana Anderson received first in Ag Service Proficiency area. Ella assists in TA Aing service where she fills artificial insemination guns for different beef breeding projects. Ellas greatest accomplishment with her project is working with semen and how important it is to do a good job for the producers. Ella will receive $250.00 sponsored by Syngenta and state sponsor is ND Grain Dealers Association.
Lillian Steeke daughter of Trevor and Misty Steeke received first in Diversified Livestock Proficiency area. The $250.00 award is sponsored by Meyer Family Memorial and Bekaert Corporation. Lilli owns and operates Babydoll sheep, beef cattle, laying hens where she sells eggs, and butcher chickens.
Ella and Lillian state winning application will be sent on to state for further evaluation to compete on the National FFA level of competition.
