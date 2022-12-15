Annual Western Dakota Crops Day set for Dec. 15

Regional agronomy research results, acid soil management, biological products and weed control options will be featured topics at the 39th annual Western Dakota Crops Day, hosted by the North Dakota State University Hettinger and Dickinson Research Extension Centers (REC). The event will be held at the Hettinger Armory on Dec. 15.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. MT with coffee and doughnuts, and presentations starting at 10 a.m. Participants will be able to view exhibits and visit with vendors throughout the day.

Leo Bortolon, cropping systems specialist at the NDSU North Central REC will discuss the use of biological amendments and the results of his recent studies evaluating several products.

Weed control is a continuing issue for producers especially with the increasing spread of herbicide resistant weeds. Brian Jenks, weed scientist at the NDSU North Central REC will talk about fall and spring strategies for weed control especially for tough to control weeds like kochia.

Results from agronomy research in the western Dakotas will be presented by Caleb Dalley, Hettinger REC weed scientist; John Rickertsen, Hettinger REC research agronomist; Chris Augustin, Dickinson REC director and soil scientist; and Patrick Wagner, South Dakota State University Extension entomologist.

“ This year’s crops day will provide excellent information on the use of biologicals and weed control options in the semi-arid western Dakotas, along with the traditional variety performance and ongoing regional agronomy research,” Rickertsen says.

The show will also include commercial exhibits by several seed, chemical and agricultural service companies displaying their newest products and innovations.

The event is free of charge and lunch will be provided.

For more information, contact the Hettinger REC at 701- 567-4323.