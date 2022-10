Anthony “Tony” Vetter, 80, of Bismarck, ND passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30AM, Friday, October 7, 2022, at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck. Tony was born on February 26, 1942, to Joseph and Veronika Vetter, the twelfth child of 13. He grew up on the family farm […]