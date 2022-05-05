April leaves state shivering with May warming up

It may have closed out Saturday with temperatures in the 50s in southwestern North Dakota, but the month of April ended up being one of the coldest on record, thanks to a pair of spring blizzards and lots of wind chill.

According to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, the month ended with some light rains over much of the state, but a trend to a dry start in May. “Lingering rain will gradually end from west to east tonight, and gusty winds will diminish. A dry start to the week is expected, with a very gradual warming trend,” the Bismarck office posted Saturday.

“Spring is here! Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up to nearnormal by mid-week. We may even see some above normal temperatures next weekend. Warmer weather is on the way,” they added.

The final weekend of April ended with win nearly three inches of rain (2.71) reported north of Vernoa and Oakes hitting 2.6 inches, according to the NWS.

“This April will be one of the coldest on record in terms of daily high temperatures.

There were only a couple days that saw temperatures reach 60 degrees in parts of western and central North Dakota, and Jamestown didn’t have any! There are only a handful of years at each location with the same or fewer number of days with highs 60 or above in April,” the Bismarck office explained.

On average, the state had almost a dozen days of temperatures 60 degrees or more. The average for Dickinson in the west has been 11 days of 60 degrees or higher. In 2022, Dickinson had just one.

Bismarck and Minot had just two days of 60 degrees or better temperatures.

But in Jamestown, 2022 was the coldest. The year 2022’s lack of any 60 degree days left it tied with the years 1975, 1920 and 1893, the NWS office explained. Usually, the community would average about 10 days in April reaching 60 degrees.

Williston finished with one 60-degree day in 2022. However, a recent change in location left it as a stand-alone number.

“The location of the new airport is several miles away and higher in elevation than the old airport, we are unable to combine the data from the old and new airports. The statistics from the old airport are similar to those across the rest of western and central North Dakota (0 days in 1920; 1 day in 1909 and 1907; and 2 days in 1979 and 1917),” a meteorologist explained.

The month of April was marked by a pair of strong weekend blizzards which buried most of the state under feet of snow and ended up having most roads and the interstate being closed to traffic.

“A powerful Colorado Low moved across the state from Friday April 22nd through April 24th. Periods of showers and even a few thunderstorms were mostly observed on Friday,” the NWS office explained.

“A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow was then found across portions of the north and west Saturday, while showers and thunderstorms were found across the east. At one point Saturday there were Blizzard Warnings across the west, and a Tornado

Watch across the east! “As the system pulled away Saturday night through Sunday, most areas saw mainly snow. Strong winds were observed throughout the storm for most areas, helping to produce blizzard conditions in the north and west.”

The impacts from this storm were adverse and widespread, according to the NWS Bismarck office. “Road closures were found in the west and north, including Interstate 94 from Mandan to the Montana border. Freezing rain, snow, and wind damaged powerlines bringing power outages to some, that have lasted several days after the storms end. The Williston Airport not only lost power but had to close the runway due to heavy blowing and drifting snow along with reduced visibilities.