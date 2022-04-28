Area Deaths

April 12 to April 23

Fritz Goerndt, 95, Baker, Mont., April 12

Carmen Neard, 84, Glendive, Mont., April 16

Mae Muckle, 93, Beach, formerly of Sentinel Butte, April 18

Brandon Cartisser, 37, Glendive, Mont., April 19

Raymond Maershbecker, 89, Hebron, April 20

Farrol Thompson, 92, Buffalo, S.D., April 20

Lonnie Davis, 70, Beach, April 20

Arlene Schaefer, 90, Dickinson, April 21

Theodore Tennant, 83, Richey, Mont., formerly of Glendive, Mont., April 22

David Prociw, 85, Belfield, April 23

