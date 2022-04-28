Area Deaths

Fritz Goerndt, 95, Baker, Mont., April 12
Carmen Neard, 84, Glendive, Mont., April 16
Mae Muckle, 93, Beach, formerly of Sentinel Butte, April 18
Brandon Cartisser, 37, Glendive, Mont., April 19
Raymond Maershbecker, 89, Hebron, April 20
Farrol Thompson, 92, Buffalo, S.D., April 20
Lonnie Davis, 70, Beach, April 20
Arlene Schaefer, 90, Dickinson, April 21
Theodore Tennant, 83, Richey, Mont., formerly of Glendive, Mont., April 22
David Prociw, 85, Belfield, April 23
