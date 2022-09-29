Area Deaths

Pamela Miller, 81, Baker, Mont., Sept. 13
Beatrice “Bea” Verhulst, 92, Reeder, Sept. 18
Vernon Searer, 92, Glendive, Mont., Sept. 18
Dorothy Post, 98, Glendive, Mont., Sept. 18
Richard Scammon, 82, Los alamos, N. M.,
formerly of Wibaux, Mont., Sept. 18
James “Jim” Sticka, 70, Dickinson, Sept. 20
O’Leary “Leary” Dugan, 89, Towner, Sept. 20
Pauline Appledoorn, 91, Gladstone, Sept. 22
Bennie Bechtold, 89, Baker, Mont., Sept. 22
Rhonda Tooley, 62, Dickinson, Sept. 23
