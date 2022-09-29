Bowman County Pioneer

Area Deaths

By ohtadmin | on September 30, 2022

Pamela Miller, 81, Baker, Mont., Sept. 13

Beatrice “Bea” Verhulst, 92, Reeder, Sept. 18

Vernon Searer, 92, Glendive, Mont., Sept. 18

Dorothy Post, 98, Glendive, Mont., Sept. 18

Richard Scammon, 82, Los alamos, N. M.,

formerly of Wibaux, Mont., Sept. 18

James “Jim” Sticka, 70, Dickinson, Sept. 20

O’Leary “Leary” Dugan, 89, Towner, Sept. 20

Pauline Appledoorn, 91, Gladstone, Sept. 22

Bennie Bechtold, 89, Baker, Mont., Sept. 22

Rhonda Tooley, 62, Dickinson, Sept. 23

