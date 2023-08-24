Badlands Classic crowns livestock royalty

The Badlands Classic Open Youth Livestock show competition took over the Bowman County Fair­grounds recently.

Competitors from the tri-state area brought in their swine, sheep, goats, and beef for the event.

The Badlands Classic Youth Live­stock competition concluded Aug. 12 with the livestock awards handed out to participants from North Da­kota, South Dakota and Montana.

In Swine Breeding, it was Vivian Szarkowski winning, while Jena­vieve Hughes placed second in the competition with the Duroc breed.

Lillie Steeke was the reserve champion, while Caily Hasen was the champion.

In the swine market competition, Landon Wagner was the top exhibi­See tor in the gilts taking the first two spots, while in the Barrows it was Hansen taking first, fol­lowed by Steeke and Szarkows­ki.

In the Purebred Barrow, Jeran Hughes was the best and had second place also.

Landon Wagner also had the champion market hog, while Cailly Hansen had the reserve market hog.

Sheep

In the sheep breeding cat­egory, Morgan Matheson was the top finisher in the Babydoll breed, while Jocie Wolff was second.

In the commercial subcate­gory for sheep, Bradyn Lachen­meier was first, with Dylan Lachenmeier taking second, ahead of Steeke in third.

Sophie Kennedy was first in the Ramb.

Bradyn Lachenmeier won the grand overall ewe, while Dylan Lachenmeier had the reserve overall ewe honor.

In the sheep market, Molly Wilson was first, followed by Palmer Mack in second and third place.

Bradyn Lachenmeier had the top ewe, followed by Dylan Lachenmeier and Tegan Lee.

Sophia Kennedy’s 142-pound ewe also won, beating Katy Schauer.

Bradyn Lachenmeier had the champion market ewe, while Dylan Lachenmeier had the re­serve market ewe.

For Wethers, Molly Wilson picked up a win, beating Claire Kennedy and Courtney Schau­er.

In the slightly larger group, it was Dylan Lachenmeier placing first, beating Bradyn Lachen­meier and Sophia Kennedy.

In the heaviest group, Tana Lee was first, followed by Steeke, and Lee.

The champion market wether was Dylan Lachenmeier, while Bradyn Lachenmeier got the reserve win.

It was Bradyn Lachenmeier winning the champion mar­ket lamb hono, while Dylan Lachenmeier was the reserve winner.

Goats

In the fullblood goat breed­ing category, Mike Stuber was first. Reese Janikowski also got a win.

Stuber also placed first and second.

In the percentage, Lily Solemsaas got first, while Kin­ley Schilla was second.

Kinley Schilla and Sydnee Wolff were first and seconds to the finish. In the commercial category, Ouradnick got the win for her 43-pounder.

The champion commercial was Jeff Ouradnik, while Lily Solemsaas got the reserve.

The champion breeding dow was won by Jeff Ouradnik, while Solemaas had the reserve title.

Steeke won the goat market- Doe, while Jeff Ouradnick won the heavier weight class.

Katy Schauer got the win in the wethers with Taylor Feiring getting second.

The champion for weth­ers was Jeff Ouradnick, while Steeke was the reserve wether winner. Both also took the top two spots in the championship.

The champion overall was Tana Lee while Gage Ellard got the reserve title.

Beef Market

Jeff Ouradnik picked up the beef market first in the 1,200-pound group. In the 1,300-pound group, Jeff Ouradnick to the top honors, while Sage Ou­radnick was next.

Vance Mrnak was first with a 1420-pound animal. He also finished with the Champion Beef Market title and Layton Mrnak got the reserve market beef.