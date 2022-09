More than 80 riders competed in the recent two-day OBRA event at the All Seasons Arena in Bowman. The competition ranged from the pee wee to senior levels and started Aug. 27. PARTIAL RESULTS DAY 1 PEE WEE 1D Day 1 1 – Dempsey Dempewolf 18.970 seconds; 2 – Bristol Fischer 24.142 seconds; 3 – Charlotte Losing 38.633 seconds; 4 […]