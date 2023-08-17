Beef cattle anthrax cases increase; Hettinger County now affected

There are now 16 premises affected by anthrax in southwest North Dakota; 15 laboratory confirmed cases and one probable case based on clinical signs. One confirmed case is in eastern Hettinger County with the remaining cases in Grant County. The cases were confirmed by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. “The cases are a reminder to livestock producers […]
