Bowman County Pioneer

Beef cattle anthrax cases increase; Hettinger County now affected

By ohtadmin | on August 18, 2023

Courtesy of North Dakota
Department of Agriculture

There are now 16 premises affected by anthrax in south­west North Dakota; 15 labora­tory confirmed cases and one probable case based on clinical signs. One confirmed case is in eastern Hettinger County with the remaining cases in Grant County. The cases were con­firmed by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Di­agnostic Laboratory. “The cases are a reminder to livestock producers […]

