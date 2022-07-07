Bowman church goes

Back to the 50s

St. Charles Church broke out the poodle skirts and time machine for some burgers June 27 in the parking lot be­hind the church in Bowman.

They also offered up root beer floats as the cooks whipped up the meals in the shed, then had the din­ners handed out to a covered area of the parking lot for the patrons.

According to of­ficials hundreds of meals were hand­ed out during the ‘50s Flashback ran all afternoon.

The jukebox hits from the 50s and 60s, ranging from Richie Valens (La Bamba), to Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers provided the mu­sical background for the diners.