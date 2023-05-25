Bowman County business highlights

In an effort to showcase happenings in our business community, Bowman County Development Corporation is highlighting activity in Bowman County. Here are some Business Highlights from the last few months. Business owners and entrepreneurs are active. Business Highlights are a quick snapshot of what’s happening in Bowman County’s local business community.
Stephanee German – American Family Insurance Agency
American Family Insurance under Stephanee Germann updated their building’s exterior and partnered with Bowman County Development Corporation’s Facade Grant. American Family’s modern, new look is fantastic and a beautiful facelift for Bowman’s Main Street. As the warm weather hits, talk to Stephanee to get your new toys insured.
Flower Nook
Flower Nook’s recent facade upgrade replaced wood and tan stone for a striking black brick look with new windows and door. This Main Street business is owned by Tasha Heinrich. The Flower Nook’s new look was due in part to Bowman County Development Corporation’s Facade Grant. These matching grant dollars create an updated and welcoming store front in our downtown district. Visit Flower Nook for flowers, graduation gifts, and home decor.
