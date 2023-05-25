Bowman County business highlights

In an effort to showcase hap­penings in our business commu­nity, Bowman County Develop­ment Corporation is highlighting activity in Bowman County. Here are some Business Highlights from the last few months. Busi­ness owners and entrepreneurs are active. Business Highlights are a quick snapshot of what’s hap­pening in Bowman County’s local business community.

Stephanee German – American Family Insurance Agency

American Family Insurance under Ste­phanee Germann updated their build­ing’s exterior and partnered with Bow­man County Development Corporation’s Facade Grant. American Family’s mod­ern, new look is fantastic and a beautiful facelift for Bowman’s Main Street. As the warm weather hits, talk to Stephanee to get your new toys insured.

Flower Nook

Flower Nook’s recent facade up­grade replaced wood and tan stone for a striking black brick look with new windows and door. This Main Street business is owned by Tasha Heinrich. The Flower Nook’s new look was due in part to Bowman County Development Corporation’s Facade Grant. These matching grant dollars create an up­dated and welcoming store front in our downtown district. Visit Flower Nook for flowers, graduation gifts, and home decor.