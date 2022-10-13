Bowman County crowns new Homecoming royalty

Bowman County kicked off its Homecoming Week Monday evening with the coronation of McKaylee Kalstrom and Sam Andrews as the new king and queen.

The coronation took place in Solberg Gym, with the celebration continuing through the week of dressing up – Tuesday (Athletes versus Nerds), Wednesday (Nursey versus Nursing Home, Thursday (Biker versus Surfer), Friday (Maroon and White Day), with Saturday holding the Homecoming Dance from 9 p.m. until midnight at the commons.

After the 2021 Homecoming Queen (Allison Hoff) helped to crown the new royals, the new queen and king were presented with the new accessories. • Sophia Headley of the Pep Club presented the sashes • Nicholas Rodakowski of the Class of 2023 presented the Queen’s Robe • Emma Welch of the Girls Golf team handing the King’s Robe • Ava Lindstrom presented a volleyball • Blake Wolbaum presented the football • Timber Hauso of the National Honor Society presented the scepter • AllieRae Stotts of the Student Council presented the King’s Pin • Sarah Jeffers of the FFA presented the candidate gifts • Harley Johnson of the cross country team presented the shoes • Paysha Rex of the music department presented the flowers • Saige Stadheim of the FCCLA presented the King’s Keychain • Claire Stafford of the SPC presented the Queen’s Pin • Paige Pagel of the Class of 2024 presented the Scroll

The crown bearers at the coronation were Klara Becker and Landyn Eagon.

The other members of the Homecoming Court were Kennedi Blankenbaker and her escort Caleb Sarsland, Ellie Powell and her escort Grant Kees, Bailey Peterson and her escort Mace Stuber, along with Avrie Nohava and her escort Austin Wanner.

The mistress of ceremonies duties at Monday’s coronation were shared by Morgan Matheson and Kaylee Kinsey.