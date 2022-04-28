Bowman County FFA annual awards

On Thursday April 7, 2022, Bowman County FFA members celebrated with their annual awards and recognition banquet. Students, Parents and guest gathered in celebration with a potluck dinner followed by awards and guest speakers Avary Roth ND FFA State Vice President and Gwendolyn Kitzan. Gwen and her husband farm and ranch in Belle Fourche and Gwen an alumni of Bowman FFA where she was one of the first 10 females to receive her state FFA Degree in North Dakota. Awards highlights included: Top Sales awards: 3rd high salesperson Timber Hauso, 2nd high salesperson is Jaci Fischer and first place top sales honor Donavon Hestekin. Recipients of the ND FFA Foundation Blue Jacket, Bright futures were: TJ Andrews, Sophia Headley, Abby Sonnabend, Aidan Kiecker, Noah Njos, Levi Kordovsky, Ambria Skinner, Alyssa Martian and Jersey Koppin SAE Grant recipient from the ND FFA Foundation receiving $1000 was Dillon Bowman. Dillon also received an additional $1000 from the National FFA Organization for his SAE Grant. Star Greenhand and Creed Speaking award recipient was Jett Ouraknik. Dekalb Outstanding Senior Award recipient was Shayna Pond . Top Ten point award winners 10. Jett Ouradnik, 9. Kaylee Kinsey, 8. Brady Hendrickson, 7. Dillon Bowman, 6. Andrea Rodakowski, 5. Timber Hauso, 4. Mace Stuber, 3. Benjamin Knopp, 2. Cheyenne Dodge, 1. Shayna Pond Greenhand Award winners: TJ Andrews, Jett Ouradnik, Abby Sonnabend, Levi Kordovsky, Alyssa Martian, Sawyer Clendenan, Adyson Gerbig, Blake Fischer, Noah Njos, Jersey Koppinger, Lucy Heyen, Maren Gaebe, Sophia Headley, Alexis Hogan, Ambria Skinner, Taylor Wanner, Harley Johnson, LeeAnna Bullis, Vann Rex, Hadley Headley and Aidan Kiecker. Chapter Degree Award winners Dillon Bowman, Raegan Heinrich, Alexia Reisenauer, and Riggs Rotenberger. State Degree Candidates are Grant Kees, Shayna Pond and Mace Stuber Retiring officer Team for the 2021- 2022 year: President Cheyenne Dodge, Vice President Ben Knopp, Secretary Shayna Pond, Treasurer Grant Kees, Sentinel Sam Andrews, Reporter Sarah Jeffers, Student Advisor Andrea Rodakowski, Historian Timber Hauso, Parliamentarian Dillon Bowman. Officer Elects for the 2022-2023 year: President Mace Stuber, Vice President Sarah Jeffers, Secretary Timber Hauso, Treasurer Grant Kees, Sentinel Sam Andrews, Reporter Dillon Bowman, Student Advisor Kaylee Kinsey, Historian Jett Ouradnik, Parliamentarian Abby Sonnabend.