Bowman County FFA members awarded FFA jackets

Recently eight members of the Bowman County FFA chapter were awarded FFA Jackets of their own through a sponsorship program organized by the North Dakota FFA Foundation. Two hundred and sixty students across the state received their very own FFA jacket through generous donations to the ND FFA Foundation’s “Blue Jackets, Bright Futures” program. Donors and corporate sponsors from across […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!