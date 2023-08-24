Bowman County football claims victory

1st Quarter

BC received the opening kickoff and started their drive on their own 48-yard line. After 5 strong running plays Riggs Rotenberger scored the first touchdown from 8 yards out. Kirklan Meschke kicked the extra point.

BC’s defense stopped Ken­mare after 4 plays. Roman Fos­sum returned the punt 35 yards to the Kenmare 20-yard line.

Three running plays later Hunter Rasmussen carries the pile three yards into the end zone. Kirklan Meschke kicked the extra point.

5 plays into their next drive Kenmare turned the ball over when Sawyer Clendenen inter­cepted the ball on the BC 40-yard line.

BC ran 6 consecutive running plays that were capped off with a yard touchdown run by Riggs Rotenberger. Kirklan Meschke kicked the extra point.

Kenmare ended the 1st quar­ter with a three-and-out drive resulting in a punt back to BC.

BC’s first procession of the 2nd quarter consisted of four run and two pass plays resulting in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bohden Duffield to his brother Bishop. The extra point attempt was no good.

Kenmare put together their longest drive of the game (7 plays), but the BC defense held their ground forcing a punt. The punt was mishandled by Kenmare resulting in BC starting their next drive on the Kenmare 7-yard line. Three plays later TJ Andrews would run the ball in from 6 yards for the Bulldog touch­down. Kirklan Meschke kicked the extra point.

Kenmare’s next drive would stop on the second play with a fumble recov­ery by Blake Wolbaum on the Ken­mare 5-yard line.

BC would run the ball once and pass three times, resulting in a yard touchdown pass from Bohden Duff­ield to Roman Fossum. The extra point was no good.

The halftime score was Bowman Coun­ty 40, Kenmare 0.

Kenmare would get the ball to start the second half. Trailing by 40 points they were forced to go to the air and BC’s defensive line pressure and de­fensive backs made them pay.

The first procession was intercept­ed by Bohden Duffield who returned it to the Kenmare 35-yard line. BC would go three and out after the in­terception and punt for the first time in the game.

Kenmare’s next procession would result in a 40-yard pick-six for Bishop Duffield. Kirklan Meschke kicked the extra point.

Kenmare’s offense was quickly back on the field and on their fourth play Bohden Duffield intercepted the ball and returned it 47 yards for the touch­down. Kirklan Meschke kicked the extra point and the Bulldogs would extend their lead to 54-0 going into the fourth quarter.

With a running clock, the fourth quarter went quickly and the Bull­dogs took the opportunity to substi­tute younger players on offense and the defensive. Neither team made it into the end zone in the fourth quar­ter and the final score remained at 54-0 with the Bulldogs securing their first victory of the season.