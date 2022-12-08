Bowman County grabs honors for one-act success

For Bowman County’s oneact advisor, Lyndsey Erickson, the recent fall awards event held Nov. 28 on campus was a chance to have her crew recognized after placing fourth in the state.

Erickson told the other students and family members in the cafeteria area about how the Bulldogs won a Region 10 championship with the oneact play “Women and War” and followed that up with a strong finish in the state competition.

Erickson praised six seniors in the group. “I have six really amazing seniors and it has been so wonderful to watch them perform on the stage,” she said, alluding to Morgan Matheson, Kaylee Kinsey, Caleb Sarsland, McKaylee Kalstrom, Austin Wanner and Paysha Rex.

“We competed up at the regional competition up in Dickinson. There were six teams competing and we took first. It has been a long time coming and this is the best group thatcould have taken that region. We have one of the toughest regions in the state, with Richardton-Taylor being our biggest adversary – they had taken state for a number of years now.

“It was well deserved and it was a great play. At the Region 10, we actually had two superior actor awards – Karsen Kulseth and Morgan Matheson,” she added. There are only eight superior acting awards given out by the region and Bowman County got one quarter of them. “We also had McKaylee Kalstrom get an honorable mention,” Erickson added.

Bowman County was one of 18 schools which made it to the state competition, according to Erickson. “There were two different pools – nine teams in one and nine teams in the other. The top four from each pool get to compete the next day. In the preliminary round, we took third in our pool and advanced to the finals.

“We performed in the early mornings both days which was awesome. We did very, very well. In the end, we took fourth which was amazing. They did such a fantastic job.

“At the state level, Morgan Matheson received a superior actor award …. And they only give eight of those out,” the advisor said, adding that she is excitedly looking to next year’s competition.

Erickson was also recognized as the Region 10 coach of the year. As a group, the actors also finished with a 3.578 GPA.