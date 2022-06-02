Bowman County graduates get words of warning – for life

Valedictorian Brady Hendrickson had a word of warning for his classmates Sunday.

“Be where your feet are. Sometimes, we are focused so much in our future, that we don’t live in the moment,” he explained during the graduation ceremonies at Bowman County High School for his Class of 2022.

“Even when you get to your perfect future, you’ll still be looking to the future, so you won’t be able to live in the moment.”

To the underclassmen in the gymnasium, he also had a warning. “Don’t wish high school away or else you will miss so many amazing opportunities.”

According to Salutatorian Benjamin Knopp, it was a long time coming. “This a day we have been waiting for over the past 13 years,” he told the audience of faculty, classmates and family members in W.E. Solberg gym.

“We have always been called ‘That Class’, Knopp said as he recounted some of the trials over the years – including being often called by an older sibling’s name. “My name is Ben – not Brian.”

But looking at his classmates before they officially had graduated, he advised them to “take a chance and roll the dice.

“We are given opportunities, so take a chance. Sometimes, we just need to take a chance to do something great. Do not let your opportunities go to waste.

“Regardless of where your plans take you, you are beginning a new chapter,” he added.

The graduating seniors also took roses out to present to their families. “In order for a child to be successful in school, the school and the student must have the backing and support of their parents, principal Tyler Senn told the crowd. “It is time to thank the parents for all their guidance, understanding and encouragement they have giving them throughout their school years.”

The principal also handed out the valedictorian and salutatorian awards. “The salutatorian award recognizes the senior with the second-highest grade point average,” Senn explained while he called Knopp back to the stage to accept the award. Knopp has announced plans to attend North Dakota State University to major in civil engineering.

The student with the highest grade point average after four years in high school was Hendrickson, who has announced plans to become involved in NET Ministries.

As a class, the Class of 2022 totaled in scholarships and assistance $120,662 with a fouryear renewable of $241,850., Senn added.

Dollars for Scholars

The Dollars for Scholars program recognized some of the

achievements by the graduating seniors, including Alyssa Buchman, Cheyenne Dodge, Alison Hoff, Dylan Kalsrtom, Benjamin Knopp, Quaid Lardy, Tiegen Marmon, Vanessa Maychrzak, Jayda Miller, Peyton Peterson, Shayna Pond, Andrea Rodakowski and Madeline Stafford. According to a spokesperson for the program, the 14 members of the graduating class had been named as recipients of about $14,000 in scholarships.