Bowman County standout signs Letter of Intent for Moorhead State

For years Brody Headley has been a Bulldog.

Starting in the fall of 2022, the Bowman County senior will be­come a Dragon when he starts his collegiate career at Minnesota State University at Moorhead.

He signed a letter of intent Feb. 2 in Bowman.

In his senior season in football, he was one of the key reasons that the Bulldogs made it to the Class B semifinals before Bowman County was ousted by the eventual state champions from Kindred.

He was used as running back and wide receiver on offense and as a defensive back on the Bull­dogs’ 10-2 run into the playoffs.

He finished his senior regular season with 39 catches for 427 yards and five touchdowns. He also was a three-time member of the all-region team.

He also has credited his coach, Nick Walker, with devel­oping him as a player. Headley said that he also received offers from Dickinson State Univer­sity, the University of Mary and Minot State University, but it was Minnesota State University at Moorhead which he claimed made the biggest impact.

The Dragons compete in the Division II Northern Sun In­tercollegiate Conference and have won 14 conference titles. According to Headley, the Dragons have told him they will be looking at him playing on offense at wide receiver, as a defensive back and possibly return teams.

He still has a senior track season coming up in the spring.

In his junior season, he was a part of the 4×100 meter relay team that won the South West regional title and competed in the State Championships in Bismarck.

Under head coach Steve Laqua, the Dragons fin­ished 5-6 last season. Four of MSUM’s losses came by one score. The team finished in a tie for third in the North Divi­sion of the conference with a 3-3 record behind undefeated Bemidji State (6-0) and Minne­sota Duluth (5-1). The Dragons were tied with the University of Mary and Northern State Uni­versity.

The coach announced Head­ley’s signing by citing the Bull­dog being a three-time all-re­gion player who finished with 605 receiving yards. He also praised Headley’s 120 yards on kick returns and seven touch­downs as a senior. He said Headley rushed for more than 1,400 yards during his sopho­more and junior seasons at Bowman County.

“(He) had a tremendous senior season. Tremendous wide receiver. Had a great year catching the football, mak­ing plays after catches. At our camp we saw some things he could do as a receiver we really saw some things he could do as a defensive back. We’re re­ally excited about who he is as a person just as much as we are as who he is as a football play­er,” his new coach said.

Laqua has strong ties in North Dakota, serving as an assistant coach at North Da­kota State University and took over a losing program at Shan­ley, then taking the Deacons to back-to-back state football titles.

Laqua was honored as the 2009 and 2010 North Dakota High School AA Coach of the Year. During the 2009 season, the Deacon’s began their 20- game winning streak, a streak that was active when Laqua re­signed his position.