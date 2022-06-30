Bowman County track team celebrates successful season

Hoff, Heimer among most valuable

The Bowman County track team had a strong finish to a strong season at Bismarck State College when the boys team finished as second in the team Class B race and also finished with state champions on both the boys and girls teams.

The coaches and competitors got a chance to relish the team’s success May 16 in one of the City Park shelters.

Bowman County’s Alison Hoff won the girls discus championship at the state meet on the final weekend in May. She also placed in the shot put in her final prep competition.

Bowman County also had four boys take home a share of the state championship in the 4×800 meters – with Caleb Sarsland, Taylor Wanner, Austin Wanner and Gavin Lambourn each getting a gold medal and a chance to stand on the podium with the number 1 underneath them.

According to coach Jonathon Jahner, the team next year may be even stronger. “I don’t know in the history at state if a second place team has ever scored 95 points. That is pretty remarkable. “It was an excellent job you guys. I am super duper proud of what you did. You made this year really, really special.”

The team set four school records on the girls side and six on the boys side, the coach added. “It is really great when you can set 10 new school records in a season.”

Recent graduate Clay Heimer finished eighth in the triple jump and third place in the long jump.

Bohden Duffield came in fifth in the long jump while Bishop Duffield placed seventh in the triple jump.

Hunter Rasmussen was second in the boys shot put.

Carson Massey finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles.

In the boys 400 meter relay, Brody Headley, Bohden Duffield, Heimer and Massey were seventh.

In the 800 meter relay (4×200 meters), it was Headley, Heimer, Bishop Duffield and Bohden Duffield taking fifth place.

Austin Wanner was busy at the state meet, taking third in the 3,200 meters, third in the 1,600 meters and third in the 800 meters.

Taylor Wanner also was second in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1,600 meters

Sarsland was fifth in the 1,600 meters and second place in the 3,200 meters. Lambourne was seventh in the 3,200 meters.

The 4×400 meter relay of Nathan Dix, Bishop Duffield, Bohden Duffield and Taylor Wanner placed fourth.

“Adyson (Gerbig), Ellie (Powell), Quin (Andrews) and Landyn (Gerbig) were eighth place in the 4×200 relay,” Jahner added. That was one of the school records which fell.

Hoff set school records in the shot put, discus and the javelin.

Most valuable runners

For the boys, Jahner praised Austin Wanner. “(He) has led our running crew pretty much all year long. It was awesome to see him excel. Even when his buddies passed him or he passed them, it was never a me-me-me thing. It was always a we-we-we thing. He’s an excellent team player,” the coach said.

On the girls side, Adyson Gerbig was the most valuable runner. “The young lady did just an excellent job for us. She was just as consistent and she could be. She really had an awesome end of the year,” Jahner said.

Most Valuable hurdler

Introducing Carson Massey,

Jahner said the recently graduated senior was an absolute rock for the team. “He works his tail off. I just hope our younger kids got to learn from him. He is an absolutely special dude.”

On the girls side, it was Allie Rae Stotts. “She is probable the best hurdler we have on the team as far as hurdle technique. She is super smooth over the hurdles,” the coach said.

Most Valuable thrower

On the girls side, Hoff drew praise for her dedication and patience which would lead the senior to set three school records and win one state championship. “She came back and got tougher, and tougher. That was a really special achievement. It was awesome,” the coach said.

On the boys side, Hunter Rasmussen’s passion for the sport shines through. “When he comes home (on the bus) he can’t stop talking about the throwers he saw.,” the coach said.

Most Valuable jumper

Heimer was the top jumper on the boys side, winning the regionals, being named the regional senior athlete of the year and setting a new school record of more than 44 feet in the triple jump. Powell was the most valuable jumper for the girls.