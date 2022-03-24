Bowman man arrested at Hettinger residence

On 3/18/2022, a Detective with Dickinson Police Department contacted the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) regarding Kaleb Witt, who was wanted on a local warrant, as well as questioning regarding an unrelated investigation. During the course of the investigation, ACSO learned that Kaleb was hiding out with Jeffrey Witt of Bowman. Jeffrey also had a warrant out of Bowman. Both Jeffrey and Kaleb are known to Law Enforcement, and have outstanding criminal charges.

For officer safety concerns, the ACSO Deputy contacted the Bowman County Sheriff’s Office and requested assistance, which was promptly denied. Sheriff Jordan Fisher, along with Adams County Narcotics Division Detective and an off-duty deputy came in to assist. The ND State Patrol and Hettinger County Sheriff’s office also assisted, upon the request of Sheriff Fisher.

Contact was made at the residence, in Hettinger, that Jeffrey and Kaleb were staying. Jeffrey was taken into custody without incident. Kaleb hid inside the home and refused to come out. Sheriff Fisher observed a white crystal substance on a table that was in the immediate area of both Jeffrey and Kaleb. This substance later tested positive for Methamphetamine. Officers surrounded the home, and made contact with the homeowners that were out of the area. The homeowners granted full access to the property in order to apprehend Kaleb, and search the residence for illegal narcotics. Fortunately, just as a tactical entry was about to be made, Kaleb surrendered without incident. The homeowner’s sill requested the residence be searched for any other individuals or illegal substances.

During the search of the home and motorhome on the property, approximately 123 grams (4.4oz) of methamphetamine in both crystal and liquid form were seized. Also seized were glass smoking devices, injection devices, prescription injectable medication, and various other drug related items. At the request of the Dickinson Police Department, additional items were seized for their investigation. Both Jeffrey and Kaleb were arrested on the original warrants, as well as felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia. Additionally, Jeffrey was arrested for Hindering Law Enforcement in the arrest of Kaleb, and Kaleb was charged with preventing arrest. Both individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The homeowners are not suspects.

As for the drug dealers in our community ….. We’ll be seeing you soon!!

Sheriff Jordan Fisher

Adams County Sheriff Department