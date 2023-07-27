Bowman School announces new electronic policy

The Bowman County School has announced new guidelines for the use and possession of electronic devices on campus.

According to a release by Principal Tyler Senn Monday, it will prohibit, or limit cell phones, smart watches and other electronic devices not is­sued by the school from many areas of the campus.

The electronic devices would be able to be checked between classes when the students are at their lockers, the release ex­plained.

There would be several lim­ited guidelines which allow some use, the release stated. The Special considerations for student usage will be granted by administration when a per­sonal device is used as a daily aide for learning/understand­ing/ health purposes. (students with medical issues, special needs, language barriers, etc.).

“Over the course of last spring and this summer, Bow­man County School has been looking at our cell phone/elec­tronic device procedures. Start­ing this fall, we will not be al­lowing electronic devices (cell phone, earbuds, smart watches, etc.) into classrooms and other areas of our school building,” the release online announced.

The designated devices are not allowed in the following areas of the school classrooms, locker rooms and restrooms, the library and the lunchroom.

Among the consequences for the misuse of electronic de­vices includes the device being turned into the principal until the end of the day. Multiple occurrences could follow disci­pline procedures at the school.

“These new guidelines were developed with our students’ education and health in mind. If you would like to know more about the rationale for these changes, please check out this website www.away­fortheday.org/ or feel free to contact me at the school,” the principal explained in the re­lease.

The complete policy is below.

ELECTRONIC DEVICES

Students with personal electronic devices, such cell phones/earbuds/smart watch­es, etc., have the following ex­pectations for usage:

1. Non-school issued per­sonal electronic devices are not allowed in classrooms or in the hallway during instructional time (including study halls and PRIDE Period) and need to be kept at home, in vehicles or in lockers. a. Devices are not allowed in the following areas of the school: i. Classrooms ii. Locker rooms/Restrooms iii. Library iv. Lunchroom

1. Devices can be checked between classes while at your locker.

2. Consequences for misuse of electronic devices. a. 1st occurrence: i. Electronic device will be turned into Principal until the end of the day. ii. If a student refuses to turn over device, administration will follow discipline matrix conse­quences for insubordination. b. All other occurrence: Elec­tronic device will be turned into Principal until the end of the day. i. Administration will use the Bowman County 7-12 Disci­pline Matrix to determine ap­propriate consequences. ii. If a student refuses to turn over device, administration will follow discipline matrix conse­quences for insubordination.

3. Special Considerations a. Special considerations for student usage will be granted by administration when a per­sonal device is used as a daily aide for learning/understand­ing/ health purposes. (students with medical issues, special needs, language barriers, etc.)

Tyler J Senn, 7-12 Principal/ Co-Activities Director, Bow­man County Public School

