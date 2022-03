Joe Beaver roping clinic returns to Bowman The three-day Joe Beaver roping clinic returns to Bowman March 17 at the All-Seasons Arena on the Bowman County Fairgrounds. It will be broken down into two divisions, Breakaway (17 and 18) and Tiedown (19 and 20). Beaver, a Texas native, won eight world titles and was the fifth person to pass $3 […]