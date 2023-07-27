Bulldogs make mark in national track meet

Locals show their returning strength

Bowman County may have won the state championship in the 4×800 meter relay in late May, but the four runners came back several weeks later and did even better.

And many of the competi­tors will be back wearing the Bulldog colors again. The team lost two seniors to grad­uation (Austin Wanner and Caleb Sarsland), but still have a strong distance nucleus go­ing into the 2023-2024 ath­letic year.

The quartet of Gavin Lam­bourn, Austin Wanner, Sarsland and Taylor Wanner cranked out the winning time of 8:01.90 on the Bismarck State College track.

Several weeks later at the New Balance Outdoor Na­tionals in Philadelphia the same quartet shattered that winning state time by just over 20 seconds.

The team ran 7:51.19, but only placed 15th in the meet which brought teams from around the nation.

The Six Mile Track Club of Northville (Mich.) won the national bragging rights with a time of 7:36.81. A Ridge­field foursome was second (7:40.14), ahead of Carmel (7:40.29) and Oakton Elite (7:42.65).

The Badlands Running Club crew beat the Brookline Track Club to the finish line by just two-hundredths of a second. There were 66 teams competing in the race.

Ninth place

Running under the colors and name of the Badlands Running Club, several mem­bers also were able to place ninth in the 4xMile relay at the New Balance meet. The Bulldogs had Austin Wanner, Jonah Njos, Caleb Sarsland and Taylor Wanner in the race. Taylor Wanner is back for his senior season, while Njos is a sophomore and Lambourn is another junior.

The team finished the four mile relay with a time of 17:45.19.

The fastest team in the race was Monroe-Woodbury of Central Valley in New York. Their time was 17:29.49. Sec­ond place went to Black Bear Track Club from Northwood in New Hampshire with a 17:30.12 time.

The Badlands squad was about two seconds behind eighth place (South Farms TC) and more than a second ahead of tenth place (Jack­alope TC).

There were 32 teams in the race.