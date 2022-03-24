Bulldogs steal seventh place at state with 49-40 win

STATE QUARTERFINALS Bowman County v Kindred

For one quarter in Thursday’s quarterfinal contest between second-seed Kindred and upstart Bowman County was a bruising close battle with bodies flying.

Then the defending state champion Vikings went on a 24-10 run in the second quarter that opened up a 39-22 lead and then cruised to a 61-38 victory.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs (19-6) into a consolation contest in the Minot Dome with third seed Shiloh Christian.

The Vikings took control early in the first quarter, building a 9-2 lead with just under five minutes.

It was sophomore Bohden Duffield who ignited the Bulldogs with a three-pointer, cutting the lead to 9-5 … then hit another to make it a one-point game with just under four minutes on the clock.

But it was Bishop Duffield who sank a shot to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game (10-9).

But it was the second quarter that proved to be the Bulldogs’ downfall. In the first four minutes, Kindred used turnovers, dunks, and three-pointers to go on a 8-2 run (23-14).

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went on a run after Kindred scored twice, with Carson Massey, Bohden Duffield and Bishop Duffield cut the lead to 61-38, but those were the final points of the game.

Bohden Duffield finished the game with 16 points but was the only Bulldog in double figures. Bishop Duffield hit for while Peraza had 13. Both Maxwell Mc- Quillan and Sunram scored nine points apiece. Karson Ouse, Pressley Peraza and Jorgen Swenson each added two points in the game.

BowmanCountyhada5to4 edge in three-pointers, with the Bulldogs, hit five out of 18 attempts for just over 27 percent.

Both teams were perfect at the free-throw line – but the Bulldogs only got one shot at the line, while Kindred had seven.

BOX SCORE

Bowman County 12 10 10 6 38 Kindred 15 24 18 4 61

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS Bowman County v Shiloh Christian

Bowman County had the lead when Shiloh Christian’s MaBahi Baher drove into the lane and threw up a prayer for a buzzer-beating basket that forced the first Class B consolation game into overtime at the Minot Dome Friday afternoon.

But the scoring was all Shiloh Christian in the extra period as they turned a 14-5 run into a 76-67 win that put the Skyhawks in the fifth-place game Saturday and the Bulldogs in the seventh-place game Saturday.

That last-second basket and overtime run kept the Skyhawks from falling to the unranked Bulldogs.

The third-seed team from Bismarck staged several comebacks throughout the game, coming back from a 12-7 deficit after one quarter to a 29-29 tie at halftime.

In the third quarter, the game seesawed with each team making runs but ended with Bowman County holding a narrow 47-46 advantage

Using their size advantage, the Skyhawks got Joseph Wanzek to be almost perfect – hitting a three on his one attempt in the game by also hitting 13 of 15 inside as he led all scorers with 32 points. He also hit five of his six free-throw attempts.

At the same time, his teammate Kyler Klein helped the Skyhawks close the gap by going 10 for 11 at the free-throw line. He finished the game with 20 points.

The Bulldogs, who fall to 19-7 with the loss, were led by Bishop Duffield’s 25 points, while his brother Bohden added 16. Aidan Thompson scored nine, while Carson Massey had six before fouling out late in the game.

The Bulldogs were called for 21 fouls, compared to just 12 for the Skyhawks. That translated into 21 chances at the free-throw line for the Skyhawks, while the Bulldogs only got 11 attempts.

The Bulldogs had a big advantage from long range, hitting 10 treys compared to just two for the Skyhawks.

In the other consolation game Friday, it was fifth-seed Grafton rolling up a 58-25 win to send Stanley into the first game Saturday against Bowman.

The fifth-place game Saturday will pit Shiloh Christian against fifth-seed Grafton.

SEVENTH PLACE GAME Bowman County v Stanley

Bowman County logged its 20th win of the season Saturday when the Bulldogs literally stole a win over Stanley by a 49-40 margin.

In a game with more than 40 turnovers and 28 steals, the Bulldogs held off Stanley with a 7-1 run in the fourth quarter.

Bohden Duffield led all scorers with 20 points, while his brother, Bishop, had 16 points. Roman Fossum added nine points, while Teigen Marmon put in four points.

The Bulldogs had 16 turnovers in the game – almost half the Blue Jays’ total of 29. Seventeen of those Blue Jay turnovers came in the first half.

In the second half, the ball handling improved for both teams, with the Blue Jays giving the ball away 12 times, while the Bulldogs gave it up just five times.

In the first half, the Bulldogs committed 12 thefts, then finished with a total of 17 in the game.

Stanley got 11 points from Drake Schlosser and 10 grow Tristen Barstad.

Bowman County built a 15-11 lead one quarter and held it at the half (28-24).

Stanley came back in the third quarter to take the lead (33-32) with 3:30 left in the quarter. But a pair of baskets, including a three pointer, in the final minute by Bishop Duffield put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Stanley had a large edge in rebounding with the Blue Jays grabbing 38 off the boards, with 29 coming on defense.

By comparison, the Bulldogs had a total of 26 rebounds – total.

Barstad was the best rebounder for the Blue Jays, grabbing a total of 10 – all on defense.

Bishop Duffield was the Bulldog’s top rebounder with a total of six – five coming on defense.

The Blue Jays had an early lead in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs turned on the offense to have a 10-point lead before Stanley closed the gap.

Overall, the Bulldogs held onto the lead for most of the game (more than 26 minutes).

The Bulldogs finished the game with an 18 to 16 edge in two-pointbasketsanda6to3 edge in three-pointers. At the free throw line, the Bulldogs also had a narrow edge, hitting 7 of 9 attempts, while the Blue Jays sank 5 of 7 attempts.

In terms of accuracy, Barstad and Schlosser each only missed one two-point attempt. Barstad hit 2 of his four attempts at the free throw line, while Schlosser sank his only free throw.

On the Bulldogs’ side, Bohden Duffield hit six two pointers, while Bishop Duffield had seven two pointers. The pair also had five of the team’s six three-pointers.

Roman Fossum hit the other three-pointer.

In the first quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense held the Blue Jays to just nine shots and they hit four of them to have a 33.3 percent average. The Blue Jays also hit 2 of 3 from outside the arc.

By comparison, the Bulldogs hit 5 of 16 shots from inside and 3 of 9 from long range.

Both teams evened out the scoring in the second quarter, each scoring 16 points.

Stanley did come out of the halftime break to narrowly out-score the Bulldogs (15-14) in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter was something completely different.

Bowman County held a 42-39 edge at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, the Blue Jays could only score just one point in the final eight minutes.

BOX SCORE

Stanley 11 13 15 1 40 Bowman County 15 13 14 7 49

Halftime score:

Bowman County 28, Stanley 24 Stanley (40)

DrakeSchlosser501-111;Tristen Barstad402-410;Josh Hetzel310-07;TrystanJohnson 1 1 2-2 5; Cal Sorenson 2 0 0-04;TuckerGorder110-03.

TOTAL: 16 3 5-7 40

Bowman County (49)

BohdenDuffield 635-620; Bishop Duffield 720-016; Roman Fossum 410-09; Teigen Marmon102-24. TOTAL: 18 6 7-9 49