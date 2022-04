Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to recognize the 2022 Chamber Choice Award winners. Congratulations to the 2022 Business of the Year, Urban Obsession and 2022 Volunteer of the Year, Edna Paulson! These honorees were key players in Bowman County in 2021 and beyond. 2022 Business of the Year Since October of 2017, Urban Obsession has been providing contemporary […]