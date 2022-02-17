Carolynne Jones retires from Leadership of Able, inc.

Carolynne Jones, after 40 years of setting up and leading Able, Inc. at Bowman, ND, has decided it is time to step down and retire.

Jones was born in Williston. After graduating high school there, she attended the Univer­sity of Montana at Missoula. They did not offer a degree in Special Education where her interests lay from the time she was very young, so she changed schools and went to Minot State University which had a great program in Special Edu­cation. She did her internship in Fargo.

Carolynne and husband Steve Pfau traveled throughout Europe before settling down at Polson, MT, where she worked for the Salish Kootenai Tribe in the Flathead Lake area.

In 1982, (January 18th) Jones started work at the Bowman ARC. She said, “We jumped at the chance to return to North Dakota” upon learn­ing of the opportunity to fulfill her childhood dream of work­ing in an organization like the ARC. Bowman’s ARC was look­ing for someone to set up an adult day program, a venture that fit right into Carolynne’s vision for her future.

Two years later, Bowman ARC and Dickinson ARC joined to form ABLE, Inc. Carolynne moved into Director of Satellite Services, overseeing the differ­ent programs that ABLE, Inc. provides.

After this interesting and fulfilling life, Carolynne said, “Now in my last days as an ABLE employee I look back to times of joy, laughter, grief, and yes pride. Pride for ABLE, pride for our community, and maybe a little pride for myself. Thanks all for a journey well lived.”

Shelby Pauley, originally from the Scranton area is suc­ceeding Carolynne as Director. Pauley comes well prepared for this job. After graduating from Scranton high school and then from the University of Mary with a doctorate in Physical Therapy, she worked at the Hettinger Group Home. After a number of years she became the Support Coordinator for Hettinger and for some of the people in Bowman as well.

She said, “I have been very fortunate to have Carolynne as a mentor all these years.” She also mentioned that Carolynne has agreed to continue in an advisory capacity, “from afar.”