Cloud seeding operations summary for August 14-20

A dominant upper-level ridge in the central U.S. brought main­ly warm and dry conditions to southwestern North Dakota last week. Over the weekend, weather disturbances rotated around the edge of the ridge, providing a cool down and rain showers.

In the District 1 operations area, which includes Bowman and part of Slope Counties, no operational flights were flown for cloud seeding last week. Rain enhancement operations were suspended last week for the entire district due to the harvest.

This week southwestern North Dakota should see a wide range of weather conditions. Temperatures warm to the low 90s to start the week under the influence of an upper-level ridge. By mid-week a low-pressure trough in the Pacific Northwest is forecast to move through the ridge and provide a cool down and chances for pre­cipitation. By next weekend, another ridge warms temperatures up and should keep things on the dry side.

Radar facilities in Bowman operate around the clock during the NDCMP. Radar images can be viewed on the Atmospheric Re­source Board’s web site at www.dwr.nd.gov/arb. District 1 has elected to extend cloud seeding operations through Septem­ber 8 due to a late harvest.