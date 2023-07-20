Cloud seeding operations summary for July 10-16

Southwestern North Dakota experienced scattered rain­fall last week. Many locations received precipitation from one-half inch to more than one inch.

In the District 1 operations area, which includes Bowman and part of Slope Counties, three flights were flown for hail suppression operations last week and one flight for re­connaissance. Rain enhance­ment operations remained suspended last week.

Opportunities for precipita­tion are in the forecast for the first part of the coming week, with quieter conditions and temperatures rising into the 90’s toward week’s end.

Radar facilities in Bowman operate around the clock dur­ing the NDCMP. Radar im­ages can be viewed on the At­mospheric Resource Board’s web site at www.swc. nd.gov/arb. The NDCMP will continue through the end of August.