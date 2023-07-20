Cloud seeding operations summary for July 10-16

Southwestern North Dakota experienced scattered rainfall last week. Many locations received precipitation from one-half inch to more than one inch.
In the District 1 operations area, which includes Bowman and part of Slope Counties, three flights were flown for hail suppression operations last week and one flight for reconnaissance. Rain enhancement operations remained suspended last week.
Opportunities for precipitation are in the forecast for the first part of the coming week, with quieter conditions and temperatures rising into the 90’s toward week’s end.
Radar facilities in Bowman operate around the clock during the NDCMP. Radar images can be viewed on the Atmospheric Resource Board’s web site at www.swc. nd.gov/arb. The NDCMP will continue through the end of August.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.