Cloud seeding operations summary for July 3-9

Southwestern North Dakota experienced scattered to widespread rains last week. Most of the area received one-half to one inch of precipitation. In the District 1 operations area, which includes Bowman and part of Slope Counties, five flights were flown for hail suppression operations last week and two flights for repositioning of aircraft. Rain enhancement operations remained suspended last week due […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!