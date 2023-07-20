Bowman County Pioneer

Cloud seeding operations summary for July 3-9

By ohtadmin | on July 21, 2023

Southwestern North Da­kota experienced scattered to widespread rains last week. Most of the area re­ceived one-half to one inch of precipitation. In the District 1 operations area, which includes Bowman and part of Slope Counties, five flights were flown for hail sup­pression operations last week and two flights for reposition­ing of aircraft. Rain enhance­ment operations remained suspended last week due […]

