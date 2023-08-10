Bowman County Pioneer

Cloud seeding operations summary for July 31 – Aug. 6

August 11, 2023

Last week’s weather highlight for southwestern North Dako­ta was heavy rainfall over the weekend with reports averaging three to four inches. In the District 1 operations area, which includes Bowman and part of Slope Counties, four flights were flown for hail sup­pression operations last week, one flight for reconnaissance, and one flight for repositioning. Rain enhancement operations remained suspended last […]

