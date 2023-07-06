Bowman County Pioneer

Cloud seeding operations summary for June 19-25

July 07, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. – Widespread, beneficial rains continued over southwestern North Dakota last week. One-to-two-inch rain­fall totals were common with some areas receiving three to four inches. In the District 1 operations area, which includes Bowman and part of Slope Counties, three flights were flown for seeding opera­tions last week and one flight was flown for reconnaissance pur­poses. This week, daily […]

