Consolidated Awards Scholarships

Consolidated recently awarded $10,000.00 in scholarships to area students. “Consolidated has over a 61 year history of supporting the communities we serve and our scholarship program is just one of the ways we are involved. We congratulate the winners that were selected from among the many outstanding applications we received “said Bryan Personne, General Manager, Consolidated. Dickinson winners are Kathryn Aman, Brooklyn Berger, Hannah Ficek, Nevaeh Germain, and Jacob Kirsch.

Brinley Boltz, South Heart High School, Anna Havelka, Hettinger High School, Abby Lacher, Richardton High School, William Schmidt, New England High School, and Andrew Schwartz, Homeschool, are the remaining winners. Judging was done by Carol Bang, Brent Bautz, Rhonda Dukart, Vaune Johnson, Michelle Stevier-Johanson, and Ralph Weisenberger.