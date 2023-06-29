Crowing Counts Up Statewide

Watch the spring pheasant crowing count webcast with R.J. Gross.

The number of roosters heard crowing during the North Da­kota Game and Fish Depart­ment’s 2023 spring pheasant crowing count survey was up 30% statewide from last year.

“We documented increased production for most of the state during 2022 brood routes com­pared to the last couple years, and we also confirmed high reproduction rates while ag­ing hunter-submitted pheas­ant wings,” said R.J. Gross, department upland game man­agement biologist. “So, the increase in pheasant density comes as no surprise despite the high snowfall this past win­ter.”

The primary regions holding pheasants showed 19.5 crows per stop in the southwest, up from 14.1 in 2022; 16.6 crows per stop in the northwest, up from 13.7; and 12.8 crows per stop in the southeast, up from 9.7. The count in the north­east, which is not a primary region for pheasants, was 3.3 crows per stop, up from 3.0 last year.

“Current conditions are ex­cellent across the state with adequate moisture this spring and early summer. These con­ditions should foster insect hatches, which would provide forage to chicks for brood rear­ing,” Gross said. “Pheasant chicks hatch from early June through late July. Much of nesting success will depend on the weather, and we will more accurately assess pheasant pro­duction during our late sum­mer roadside counts, which be­gin at the end of July.”

Pheasant crowing counts are conducted each spring throughout North Dakota. Ob­The servers drive specified 20-mile routes, stopping at predeter­mined intervals, and count­ing the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a 2-minute period.

The number of pheasant crows heard are compared to previous years’ data, providing a trend summary.