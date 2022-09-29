D.A.R.E. program aims to help local student choices

The Bowman Police Department is kicking off the antidrug D.A.R.E program in local schools.

The D.A.R.E. program (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) was founded in 1983 and was designed to help students develop skills to keep away from drugs, gangs and violence.

The program is designed to teach children from Kindergarten through the 12th grade how to resist peer pressure, according to the law enforcement officials who developed the program. The lessons are provided by a police officer in a classroom setting. It was started in 1983 when the Los Angeles Police Chief started working with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

According to the Bowman Police Chief Charles Headley, the department is working with the school district which is serving schools in Bowman and Rhame.

At an introductory meeting Thursday (Sept. 22) held on campus for parents and others interest in finding out more about the program, the police chief said that program will be targeting different classes at the two campus.

According to Officer Alex Wehrung, the instructor, Rhame will be first with the fifth and sixth graders. That will be at 8:30 a.m., then here in Bowman at a combined fifth grade class.

There will be only one instructor for the program in local schools, the police chief explained. The partnership with the local schools is also designed to help build trust between the community and law enforcement.

Officer Wehrung is the only member of the department to have gone through the D.A.R.E. training, which means if he is called away, the classes will have to be rescheduled, the chief said. “At some of the bigger departments, they could have a fleet of D.A.R.E. officers and could send in a substitute teacher. One department I was on I think they had like nine D.A.R.E. officers.”

The ten-week program started

Wednesday (Sept. 28).

“As time progresses there will be a date selected for the D.A.R.E. graduation,” the chief explained. “Parents, family and the community are invited. I am sure parents are going to want to see their children walk across the stage and receive their diploma. There will be a line of dignitaries and speakers. The D.A.R.E. officer will have a graduation-style slide show of the kids,” the police chief said.

“At the end of the year, each student is required to write an essay on what did they learn at D.A.R.E. There will be students picked out during the graduation to read their essay,” the chief said.

The content of the classes will be set according to grade levels, with younger students learning how to recognize numbers on phones, learn their address and phone number and even creating large cardboard boxes and turn them into emergency vehicles they could play with.

Children will also learn about the 911 service in their community, including when to call and when not to call.

According to the police chief, one of the main goals will be helping the students learn how not to give into peer pressure. “Sometimes, people make mistakes and they choose poorly. It is just weighing the consequences. It is just trying to make good decisions, not only at their age but also throughout their entire life,” he said.

Hopefully the parents are warning their children about risky behavior and this program is helping them as well, the chief said.

The program has requirements for the training officers. “They have to have a couple of years of street time. Generally, some of the subject matter we talk about is something we have dealt with first-hand – sometimes as juveniles, sometimes as an adult,” he said.

“We are not here to put the fear of God in them. It is just boiling it down to making good decisions,” he said.