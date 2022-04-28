The 36th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is set for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday May 28th and Sunday May 29th at the Medora Community Center. A very special event will start the festivity from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.llm. Saturday morning with Pegie Douglas and Kim Bachman doing a presentation of South Dakota’s first poet laureate, Badger Clark, followed by open mic poets and cowboy songs running from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The big Saturday night show is set for 7:30 p.m. leading off with Nebraska poet Marcie Broyhill followed by Vernon Prestegord of Twin Valley, Minnesota with cowboy singing. Veteran and well traveled cowboy poet Jim Hamilton, a rancher from Decker, Montana will share a lifetime of cowboy events. Great Falls, Montana’s Kurt Rockeman will anchor the show singing many of the great old cowboy classics that origingated the tradition. Sentinel Butte, North Dakota rancher, cowboy poet Bill Lowman will handle the emcee chores. The popular cowboy gospel singing will commence at 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. open mic session will follow that afternoon with another great night show starting at 7:30 p.m. Which will be emceed by our well known cowgirl song writer/singer Connie Gjermundson of Taylor, North Dakota. Cowboy poet Ron Hansen of New Town, North Dakota will lead off followed by cowboy singer Richard Mosch of Erhard, Minnesota. Duane Nelson, all the way from Tygh Valley, Oregon will share his cowboy poetry with you: the show will be anchored by the nationally known singer Tom Brosseau from Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Western Art Show will run both days in the Roosevelt Room. Books and cd’s of the performers will be available in the lobby. For more information call Bill Lowman 701-872-4746.