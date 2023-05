The 37 annual Dakota Cow­boy Poetry Gathering is set for Saturday, May 27* and Sunday May 28 at the Medora Commu­nity Center. A very special event will start the festivities from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It’s dubbed as “Ask a Cowboy Poet,» where three of our nationally known, veteran poets will field questions asked by the emcee, Troyd […]