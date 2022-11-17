DAKOTA DATEBOOK

November 15, 2022 — Created in 1933, the Civil Works Administration was established under the President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal program to create jobs for millions of unemployed Americans. Though temporary, the jobs were a Godsend for many Americans during the Depression.

Roosevelt unveiled the CWA on November 8, 1933, with Harry L. Hopkins in charge. Roosevelt hoped that his New Deal would allow Americans to cope with the Great Depression, help end the economic downturn and help prevent any future depressions.

The CWA’s purpose was to hire workers, both men and women, to assist in the creation of public projects. It was to focus on the repair or construction of public buildings, roadways and parks. It created many construction jobs and, in just one year, had cost the Federal government over $1 billion. It was soon cancelled and replaced on April 1, 1934, under the Federal Emergency Relief Act.

On March 1 of that year, Harry Hopkins took over the federal relief program in North Dakota, removing it from the state emergency relief committee to the U.S. program that was reorganized into the Public Welfare Board, the Resettlement Administration and the Works Progress Administration.

The WPA (also called the Work Projects Administration) provided work relief to employable people, other than farmers because they were covered under the Resettlement Administration. By October 1936, nearly 61,000 people were employed on WPA projects, emergency conservation work and projects of other agencies.

In North Dakota alone, between July 1, 1935, and June 30, 1942, the WPA, often working with the Civilian Conservation Corps, built over 20,000 miles of highways and streets, 721 new bridges and viaducts, more than 150 miles of sidewalks, 503 new public buildings, 680 outdoor recreational facilities, 39 sewage treatment plants and 9 water treatment plants. It reconstructed 1,002 bridges and viaducts, over 2,000 public buildings and more than 1,700 culverts.

In addition to building projects, the WPA workers also repaired books, served school lunches, sewed garments, distributed surplus commodities, conducted literacy classes and operated salvage programs. Working with the CCC, new parks were developed or expanded, and many North Dakota historic sites were improved, such as Fort Abraham Lincoln, Lake Metigoshe, Fort Abercrombie and many others.

The Historical Data Project was a WPA program designed to preserve the rich history of the U.S. by gathering biographical and historical information from North Dakota’s early settlers. Under the direction of Ethel Schlasinger, the WPA supported the Federal Writers’ Project, North Dakota: A Guide to the Northern Prairie State, published in 1938.

In total, the federal government spent about $266 million in North Dakota from 1933 through 1940. The WPA in North Dakota ended on February 1, 1943.

The work was of tremendous importance in the state, not only for immediate survival in terms of jobs during the Depression, but also for the enjoyment we continue to get from many of those projects today.

ND Farmers Union

November 17, 2022 — Today’s North Dakota Farmers’ Union, organized in the late 1920s, was the result of the farmers’ desires to improve their status. Preceded by the Farmers Edu- cational and Cooperative Union of America, first established in Texas in 1902, came to North Dakota in 1912.

It began forming locals, with 13 of the first 16 in Burleigh County. A statewide organization was formed in 1916, with Robert J.J. Montgomery as president.

The aims of the original Farmers’ Union were improving economic conditions through cooperative marketing and purchases, promoting scientific farming methods, discouraging credit and mortgage systems and encouraging “harmony and good will among all mankind and brotherly love among the members.”

Political infighting and its association with the NPL brought about the downfall of the state’s Farmers’ Union and, by 1920, it had virtually disappeared.

However, the farmers’ movement in North Dakota was not dead. By the mid-1920s, A.C. Townley’s Northwest Producers Alliance was underway. The Alliance and the Equity Cooperative Exchange merged with the Farmers’ Union in January 1926.

The National Farmers’ Union then set up the Northwest Organizing Committee to recruit members in the Upper Midwest. During 1927, the committee concentrated on North Dakota and sent out crews of organizers to visit all of the farms.

Playing on the farmers’ grievances, they offered substantial member advantages. Members could ship their grain to the Terminal Association and their livestock to the Farmers’ Union Livestock Commission. They could also buy coal, lumber and twine from the Farmers’ Union Exchange and life and property insurance from the Farmers’ Union insurance companies.

In November 1927, the North Dakota Farmers’ Union organized with 13,000 members, and Jamestown was selected for the state headquarters. The NDFU quickly grew to 20,000 members by 1928 and, the next year, the North Dakota legislature passed the first law sponsored by the NDFU, on issuance of warehouse receipts on farmstored grain.

Charles C. Talbott, from Dickey County, became an outstanding farm spokesman and the first president of today’s North Dakota Farmers’ Union. By 1930, NDFU locals were organized in all but eight North Dakota counties.

The successful example set by the NDFU brought about the growth of other cooperatives. By 1929, NDFU owned 20 oil companies in North Dakota. The next year, the Farmers’ Union Terminal Association was one of the largest cooperative grain-marketing associations in the U.S.

The Farmers’ Union Exchange was supplying local Farmers’ Union cooperatives with gasoline, oil, feed, fertilizer, twine, coal, fencing, tires, seed and groceries. By 1939, the Farm Security Administration was lending money to farmers to buy stock in Farmers’ Union cooperatives and assisting in organizing 90 new ones in North Dakota.

A drive in 1942 increased the NDFU membership by 50 percent to 21,318. Just two years later, the number was up to 25,674, about one-third of the farmers in the state.

The NDFU soon became a respectable force in North Dakota and continues as a strong and viable farmers’ organization today.

