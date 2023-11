Bottineau County Tornadoes of 1911 By Ben Lundquist August 21, 2023 — On this date in 1911, the citizens of Ant­ler, Sherwood, Westhope, and the surrounding communities were calculating their losses after a series of deadly torna­does. Downed wires made the news of casualties and losses slow to spread. Speculation and miscommunication lead to widely differing tallies, as well as […]