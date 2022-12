David Irvin Bliss, age 91, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at West River Health Services in Hettinger, ND with his beloved wife, Sharon, by his side. Funeral Services for David were at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at Peace Lutheran in Scranton, ND with Pastor Mary Wiggins officiating. Burial followed the service at Scranton Cemetery, Scranton, […]