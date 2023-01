Sylvia Roemmich

Sylvia Roemmich, Bismarck formerly of Bowman, passed away September 24, 2022 at the age of 52.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Steele, ND.

Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share a memory, sign the online guestbook and read the full obituary.