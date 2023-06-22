American Legion posts, veterans salute new flag on Flag Day

Three chapters of the Ameri­can Legion combined with other local patriots for a special ceremony on Flag Day (June 14) which dedicated the recent­ly completed 100-foot flagpole next to the old visitors center building at the Frontier Travel Center.

The Saturday morning dedi­cation drew members of the Bowman, Rhame and Scranton American Legion posts to the location on the western edge of the travel center property, along with more than a dozen spectators.

Calvin Klewin led the dedica­tion ceremony where the new much larger flag was lowered to where a half-dozen legion­naires captured it before it would touch the ground.

There was an honor guard for the ceremony with mem­bers from each of the Bowman County posts. “They were all volunteers to help us,” he ex­plained. “We felt that we should have an honor guard. It was all veterans and volunteers from our legion posts.”

The large 20 foot by 30 foot flag was raised again to the sound of “Reverie” as the vet­erans assembled beneath it sa­luted.

Even with a late morn­ing dedication on a weekday, Klewin said the turnout was good. “I thought it was success­ful. We had a nice turnout. Peo­ple came that wanted to see it. It may not have been the most perfect time to have a dedica­tion (11 a.m. on a weekday), but we wanted to do it on Flag Day. It worked out just fine.

“We had a lot of positive comments…,” Klewin added. “We made an effort to put it all together and involve all the legion clubs (Bowman Post 48, Rhame Post 188 and Scranton Post 151). All in all, we thought it was good. We didn’t expect a big crowd. We had officials there from both the city and the county commissions. We thanked them for their contri­butions.”

Klewin said that the local 4-H Club students in Bow­man County spent a lot of time building an attractive base area that is landscaped with large rocks and a variety of flowers.

He also said that it will prob­ably replace the flags several times a year. “We are estimat­ing that it will take us about three flags a year to keep the flag in good shape. If the ends are frayed, we can send the flags and they can repair that,” he added. There is a business in Mandan that can repair the flags.

“We are not planning to make it an annual event (on Flag Day), but we will do is make an announcement when we replace the flag with a new flag. Those people who pledged money for the new flag, that might be the day that we say Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s flag will be replaced,” he said. “We were hoping to make it with this flag until Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and then change it out. If it doesn’t, we’ll change it out be­forehand.”

When the flags are brought down, the plan is to have a list of veterans from the legion posts and we’ll make calls. I think that four or five guys can handle that and put it in a plas­tic bag and send it off to the people that can repair the flag.”

The flag repair specialist in Mandan is called “Jim, the Flagpole Guy,” Klewin said. Jim Swartout’s business is based in Mandan.

The drive to create a the large 100-foot flagpole to display the large flag started in the fall of 2022, he explained.

“When you go by the flag, make sure to put your hand over your heart,” he added.

After the flag was raised in early June, the students at the nearby Bowman Public School would go outside to say the Pledge of Allegiance on Fri­days, according to Klewin. “Some of the kids have told me that they can see the flag from the school,” he added.

According to Klewin, a list of the founding members who provided pledges and funds for the project would be posted in the newly relocated visi­tors center in the lounge area inside the Frontier Travel Center. It lists the Bowman American Legion, the Rhame American Legion and Scranton American Legion, along with the Rhame American Legion Auxiliary, the City of Scran­ton, the New Salem American Legion Post 91, the Frontier Travel Center, Scranton Equi­ty, Bowman Tax and Tourism, the Bowman & Slope County Community Foundation, along with the City of Bowman and Bowman County (providing contributions to the Bowman and Rhame American Legion posts for the project).

The in-kind donations are listed from Dickinson Ready Mix (cement), Coyle Electric (electrical), Beylund Construc­tion (crane and digging) and the Bowman County 4-H Clubs (providing flowers and land­scaping).

Listed as founding members with private donations are: Bruce and Gwenn Jones, Cal & Peggy Klewin, in memory of Melvin & Allen Siverson, Bowman Grain, Dakota Com­munity Bank & Trust, Dakota Western Bank, Dakota West Credit Union, Rhame Quilting Ladies, Gerald Hendrickson, Jason Anderson, Pifer’s Auc­tion

& Realty – Bowman and Terry Nygaard.

The flag donors are also listed, including the Vail fam­ily, ProPoint Cooperative, the Lenny Anderson family, Dave & Kay Anderson (in memory of family veterans) and the Dave Nygaard family.