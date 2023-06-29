Deer Lottery Held, Licenses Remain

North Dakota’s deer gun lot­tery has been held and more than 4,300 licenses remain. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lot­tery can apply for remaining licenses.

Successful applicants can expect to receive their deer li­cense by early August.

More than 68,500 individu­als applied for a deer gun lot­tery license, in addition to over 13,000 gratis applicants. The 2023 deer gun proclamation allows for 53,400 deer gun sea­son licenses.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining li­censes beginning July 5. The deadline for applying is July 19.

Remaining Deer Gun Licens­es

(B = Any Antlerless C = Ant­lered Whitetail D = Antlerless Whitetail)

Unit Type Available

3A1 B

3A2 B 507

3B2 D 60

3D1 D 57

3D2 D 56

3E2 D 80

3F1 B 110

3F1 D 337

3F2 B 1,132

3F2 C 280

3F2 D 797

4B D 36

4F D 167