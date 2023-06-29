Deer Lottery Held, Licenses Remain

North Dakota’s deer gun lottery has been held and more than 4,300 licenses remain. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses.
Successful applicants can expect to receive their deer license by early August.
More than 68,500 individuals applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition to over 13,000 gratis applicants. The 2023 deer gun proclamation allows for 53,400 deer gun season licenses.
Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining licenses beginning July 5. The deadline for applying is July 19.
Remaining Deer Gun Licenses
(B = Any Antlerless C = Antlered Whitetail D = Antlerless Whitetail)
Unit Type Available
3A1 B
3A2 B 507
3B2 D 60
3D1 D 57
3D2 D 56
3E2 D 80
3F1 B 110
3F1 D 337
3F2 B 1,132
3F2 C 280
3F2 D 797
4B D 36
4F D 167
