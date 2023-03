Donna Rae (Griffith) Crow, 75, formerly of Baker, Montana, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2022, at Louisburg Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Louisburg, KS. Burial will take place in the Tuttle Cemetery in Rhame, ND following a celebration of life in June 2023. Final plans will be announced at a later date. Entering this life on December 31, 1946, in Baker, […]