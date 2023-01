Funeral Service for Eileen Meggers was Saturday, January 7 at the Stevenson Funeral Home Baker, MT with Terry Bagley officiating. Burial followed the service in the Tuttle Cemetery in Rhame, ND. Eileen Ramona Meggers, 93, Baker, Montana, passed on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Fallon County Health Complex in Baker, Montana. Eileen Meggers was born July 29, 1929 at the […]