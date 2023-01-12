Elaine Buchholz

Elaine E. Buchholz, 80, of Stanton, ND passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Elaine chose to donate her body to the UND Deeded Body Program in Grand Forks. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM CST on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Stanton Civic Center, Stanton.

Elaine was born on October 11, 1942 in Bowman, ND to Lester and Ethel (Mann) Potter. She was raised and educated in Bowman and graduated from Bowman High School in 1960. On October 12, 1962 she married George (Bud) Buchholz at Garrison. In 1969, the couple moved to Stanton. They were blessed with two children, George and Lavern. Bud passed away on May 14, 1993.

Elaine worked numerous places and knew many people. She was always good for a joke. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and served on the church and parish council. Elaine was also a hospice volunteer, was active in the Sunshine Club and Homemaker’s Club. She also enjoyed participating in her quilting club and book club. Elaine had a wonderful green thumb and could grow any type of flower or vegetable.

She is survived by her sons, George (Kathie) of Bismarck and Lavern (Kristy) of Stanton; her grandchildren, Alyson (Eric) Casson, Hayley (Paul) Renner, Darrick (Laura) Buchholz and Maria (Dusty) Kerzmann; her great-grandchildren, Hudson, Natalya and Harper Casson, Scarlett and Ambrose Renner; her sister-in-law, Marcella Potter of Rapid City, SD; and many special nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sisters, Fern (Elmer) Paris and Harriet (Joe) Schneider; and her brothers, Wilbur Potter and Lavern Potter.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.