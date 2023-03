Eleanor Sime, 91, Minot, ND, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Minot. Eleanor Regina Hoffart was born August 11, 1931, in Knox, ND. She was the 4th of 9 children born to Anton and Theresa (Klein) Hoffart, who were 100% German. She was raised on a farm near Crary, ND. She attended school in […]